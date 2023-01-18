ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kenny Golladay blocking praise an ironic twist in rocky Giants saga

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjEQw_0kJN4vAn00

Kenny Golladay couldn’t help but laugh at the irony that even the rare praise he is receiving this week isn’t what he or the Giants expected.

The Giants signed Golladay to a $72 million free-agent contract in 2021 to score touchdowns. He was expected to be a go-to receiver.

But after his first career playoff game, Golladay was recognized only for a forceful block that sprung Saquon Barkley for a 10-yard gain on the decisive touchdown drive in a 31-24 victory against the Vikings. It was one of four snaps out of 72 that Golladay played.

“I guess you can say that’s the type of competitor I am: I’m not trying to put bad stuff on film,” said Golladay, who has been buried on the depth chart since Thanksgiving. “It’s tough. I won’t lie. I have to go out there with the right mindset, and however many plays I get come Saturday, I’ll just try to leave my mark on the game some way, somehow.”

Golladay’s time with the Giants almost certainly will end after the next loss — be it Saturday against the Eagles or later — or after three more wins. He can be cut for $6.7 million in salary-cap savings against a $14.7 million dead cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9wfo_0kJN4vAn00
Kenny Golladay delivers a block against the Vikings.
Fox/NFL

“I’m really not even too focused on that right now,” Golladay said about his future.

Golladay scored his first touchdown in the 33 regular-season games since he signed with the Giants while playing alongside the backups against the Eagles in the regular-season finale. He deferred to the coaches when asked if he deserves another shot to win a jump ball in the end zone against cornerbacks James Bradberry or Darius Slay, two former teammates. But it’s clear that he isn’t looking for an easy exit from the season.

“First off, as far as checking out, I take a lot of pride in what I do,” Golladay said. “I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror to be checked out. I have a lot of football left. The last name on my back, I take a lot of pride in that. That’s what it boils down [to] — and these guys in the locker room.”

Kenny Golladay dishing out pancakes 🥞

📺: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krfYypW pic.twitter.com/Wz98hgvLjC

— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

It seemed as if Golladay unleashed his season-long frustrations on Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley. On a second-and-10 swing pass to Barkley, Golladay shoved Shelley to the ground to create room on the edge. When Shelley tried to stand, Golladay knocked him down again. Shelley’s mouth guard flew out and bounced away.

“It got our side hyped up,” Golladay said. “Nothing I do really surprises me.”

NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt hosts a weekly “Good Morning Football” segment nominating the NFL’s best “Angry Runs.” Winners get a scepter and a sweatshirt in the mail. Brandt chose Golladay’s block and Barkley’s 2-yard touchdown run to cap the drive as co-winners.

😡 #AngryRuns Scepters are here 😡 @KyleBrandt | @gmfb pic.twitter.com/WvihqoU5g5

— New York Giants (@Giants) January 18, 2023

“It’s all attitude at the end of the day,” Golladay said. “When you normally are used to making a whole bunch of plays, and normally praising up the catches you make, me being in the position I am, any good thing I do will be highlighted a little bit.”

Golladay had two 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL in touchdowns (11 in 2019) with the Lions. His first season with the Giants (37 catches for 521 yards) was seen as rock bottom until he contributed just six catches for 81 yards this season. Teammates know how difficult the new reality is for Golladay, so they sung his praises after the game for the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCaAh_0kJN4vAn00
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a catch during practice on Wednesday.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“I told him, ‘You couldn’t have gotten the safety, too? C’mon,’ ” Barkley said in jest. “Obviously the season hasn’t gone how he really wanted it — [media] say whatever you say — but he’s a talented player. I just have a lot of respect for the grit and grind when things aren’t going your way.”

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. Giants

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will truly live up to its name on Saturday, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. These two NFC East rivals do not like each other, and this is the biggest game in the rivalry in over a decade. Both teams will give it their all, but only one of them can advance to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts New York Giants’ jersey mandate

On Wednesday, as New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke to the media by his locker, there was a piece of paper taped to the wall beside him that got some notice. On that piece of paper was a note in all caps for Giants players not to swap jerseys after their NFL Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy