numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cam Johnson (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Johnson will sit on Saturday for injury management reasons after Phoenix's forward logged 21 minutes in his return on Thursday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes at the forward positions against a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com

Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
numberfire.com

Golden State's Ty Jerome starting for Stephen Curry (hip) on Friday night

Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerome will play with Friday's first unit after Stephen Curry was held out with hip tightness. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jerome to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jerome's current projection includes 9.8 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Suns

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Nembhard will suit up in Phoenix despite being listed as questionable with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Indiana's rookie guard to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Jokic's availability is now in question after Denver's star center experienced left hamstring tightness. Expect DeAndre Jordan to play more minutes at the five position if Jokic is ruled out. Jokic's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com

Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...

