numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to questionable for Phoenix Saturday night
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has downgraded him to questionable just over 8 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET start time. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo would likely start down low.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Clint Capela starting at center, Onyeka Okongwu to bench
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Capela will make his 28th start this season after Onyeka Okongwu was given bench responsibilities. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Capela to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes 9.9 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on Sunday's injury report
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Curry is expected to suit up after he was given the night off on Friday. In a matchup against a Nets' team allowing 47.1 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Curry to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) starting in Hornets' Saturday lineup for injured LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle)
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. After an eight game absence, Hayward will make his 22nd start this season after LaMelo Ball was ruled out. In 29.8 expected minutes numberFire's models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points. Hayward's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) available for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) will play in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will suit up after the veteran was inactive for 14 games with a leg infection. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 18.3 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 7.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
numberfire.com
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (ankle) available on Thursday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Toronto. Prince's Thursday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6...
