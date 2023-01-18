ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's CEO speaks out on how to help shoppers save money – including 'lowest-cost path' for food and clothing

By Miska Salemann
 3 days ago
WALMART'S chief executive wants to help shoppers save money while making it easier to make sustainable purchases.

Walmart leader Doug McMillon said while speaking at the World Economic Forum that it is the company's duty to put more affordable, sustainable products on Walmart's shelves.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon says companies should make sustainable products more affordable for shoppers
McMillon told a crowd at World Economic Forum: 'Our job is to make those products as sustainable as possible should they need them'

McMillon was in agreement with other corporate leaders who believe shoppers and manufacturers need financial incentives to make more environmentally-friendly choices.

The executive acknowledged that many buyers strive to shop with the climate in mind, however, it is not attainable for everyone.

“There is also a very big part of the population that is under price pressure and can’t afford to make some choices that might cause them to pay more,” said McMillon.

"Our job becomes one where you must design a system so that the easiest path, the lowest-cost path, no negative tradeoff associated with it is actually the more sustainable path."

The market for environmentally-friendly products can be made more accessible by paying a premium to farmers who are committed to sustainable soil management and fertilizer practices, Wall Street Journal reported.

“People will make the decisions they are going to make,” McMillon noted.

“They are going to want to eat, they are going to want some form of apparel, they are going to want a stroller if they have a baby.

"Our job is to make those products as sustainable as possible should they need them.”

Alexandra Keith, CEO of beauty and sustainability at Procter & Gamble Co., also addressed the issue at the forum.

She said her company aims to put forth easy tradeoffs like urging customers to wash their clothes with cold water to save energy when using Tide detergent.

The company claims clothes end up just as clean without hot water.

Walmart executives have also introduced other initiatives aimed at improving customer experience.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced plans to partner with Salesforce to bring support to its retail customers with their local pickup and delivery orders.

Walmart's President John Furner also hinted at more changes to meet customers' growing demands.

Furner noted that the past year has been extraordinarily difficult for department stores, referencing supply-chain issues and rising inflation.

“If you are not offering the best customer experience, your customers will just move on to someone else who is," Furner said.

McMillon's plea to promote more sustainable lifestyle choices through product-assortment decisions is part of a company-wide makeover to improve satisfaction at every level.

He previously told CNBC: “There are a lot of changes coming in distribution centers, fulfillment centers, last mile with EVs (electric vehicles), and delivery."

The big-box retail company is one of many department stores planning to try out new practices to stay above water amid the dreaded "retail apocalypse."

McMillon spoke during a panel session on day two of the 2023 World Economic Forum
Walmart is one of many department stores trying to stay above water amid the 'retail apocalypse'

