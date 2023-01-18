A new mobile ultrasound unit will soon be rolling through Erie and Crawford Counties thanks to a partnership between the Knights of Columbus and the Women's Care Center. Students from Seton Catholic School participated in a Baby Bottle Campaign last year and raised $2,000. The Chairman of the campaign, Phil Legler, wondered that if the students can raise that much money, how much money could the adults raise?

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO