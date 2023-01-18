Read full article on original website
Moms for Liberty prepares for school board elections
A local group is preparing for the upcoming school board season. Saturday, the “Mom’s for Liberty” held a meeting at The Erie County Republican Headquarters where they looked to gather interest in the community for people who are looking to possibly run for school board or run a campaign for school board at any of […]
Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
Crews pull man out of Elk Creek in overnight rescue. Crews pull man out of Elk Creek in overnight rescue. A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it. Matt Mauro reports.
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation
PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
Erie community leaders creating plan to turn recent tragedies to triumphs
Erie Police continue to investigate, and community leaders are working on a plan for revitalization of a local neighborhood. After two recent eastside Erie shootings, we are taking a closer look at plans to improve one Erie neighborhood. There have been two fatal shootings just off of Buffalo Road in the last three weeks. Now, […]
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
United Way Hosts Free Tax Preparation Event
It may only be mid-January, but tax season will soon be here. On Saturday, United Way held their annual, free, tax preparation event. Filing your taxes can be daunting, but United Way tries to make it a bit easier and affordable to people in the area with their annual event.
Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
Dance and Cheer Competition at the Bayfront Convention Center
While it may not feel warm outside, it certainly felt like it inside the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday for the Champion Cheer Central Winter Beach Blast Championship. This one-day event welcomes dance and cheer teams all around the region for a chance to compete for a variety of prizes.
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight
Erie City Council approved a new tactic in the battle against blight. The owners of properties vacant for six months or more will have to give the city the name and address of the property owner. There will also be a $300 fee for every six months a property remains...
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Mobile Ultrasound Unit Rolls Out
A new mobile ultrasound unit will soon be rolling through Erie and Crawford Counties thanks to a partnership between the Knights of Columbus and the Women's Care Center. Students from Seton Catholic School participated in a Baby Bottle Campaign last year and raised $2,000. The Chairman of the campaign, Phil Legler, wondered that if the students can raise that much money, how much money could the adults raise?
Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort
A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
