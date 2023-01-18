ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

spectrumnews1.com

Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has 'acute disability'

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the child suffered from “an acute disability” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Old Dominion suffers 72-58 home loss against Appalachian …. Terrance Harcum scored 28 points on 8 three-pointers as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Cason brings Elite Scholastic meet back to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Andre Cason made a name for himself in Virginia Beach as a track star for Green Run. Now he's trying to create opportunities for those following in his footsteps. Cason and fellow coach Fatima Joyner are spearheading the second annual Elite Scholastic track and field meet...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Report: Veterans struggling with food insecurity issues

NORFOLK, Va. — America's heroes continue to struggle when it comes to food insecurity and overall medical well-being. A new study sheds light on just how bad it is for some of the country's 18 million military veterans. It turns out, those vets who had shorter military careers are having a harder time now.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
windsorweekly.com

Arrest made in Selby murder case

Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with assistance from the Newport News Police Department, arrested a Newport News man Tuesday night, Jan. 17, in connection with the murder of a Williamsburg woman whose body was found Friday, Jan. 13, near Windsor, the sheriff’s office stated in a Jan. 17 news release.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

