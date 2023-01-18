ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

foxbaltimore.com

MARC trains still suffering cancelations and delays following massive system outage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After all service was suspended Friday morning, MARC trains are slowly getting back on track. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says the technical issues stemmed from overnight maintenance on the PTC system. Which, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, prevents train-to-train collisions. All three MARC lines...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide

SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Political analyst says Gov. Moore is investing into education 'to fix problems from COVID'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to give the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – or Kirwan education plan – a boost and another $500 million for transportation.
MARYLAND STATE

