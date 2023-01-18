Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Wes Moore to be 'very aggressive' with repeat violent offenders, few details offered
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The first day on the job for Gov. Wes Moore comprised of a packed schedule in Annapolis, and that included a meeting with some of the top law enforcement leaders in the state to signal a tougher-on-crime stance. Gov. Moore met with U.S. Attorney for...
foxbaltimore.com
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Moore proposes 'ambitious' $63B budget, calls for education and transportation boost
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore capped off his first few days in office by proposing his first state budget, outlining how he wants to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. Starting with a less-than-optimistic economic forecast, Gov. Moore said he recognizes the need...
foxbaltimore.com
MARC trains still suffering cancelations and delays following massive system outage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After all service was suspended Friday morning, MARC trains are slowly getting back on track. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says the technical issues stemmed from overnight maintenance on the PTC system. Which, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, prevents train-to-train collisions. All three MARC lines...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
foxbaltimore.com
Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide
SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. Gov. Moore signs executive orders, unveils $69M future plans on first day in office
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — On day one of his official term in office, the first order of business for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was to release $69 million in previously withheld funding to put toward key administrative priorities like climate change and economic parity. The funds were authorized by...
foxbaltimore.com
SPILLING THE TEA| Remembering Jay Briscoe; Madonna Tour; MD Governor Inauguration
Maryland remembers wrestling star Jay Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers. Madonna announces new tour in 2023. Inauguration for the Maryland Governor bring out the celebs.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan leaves his successor with a $5 billion budget surplus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When former Governor Larry Hogan left office this week, he left his successor with a $5 billion dollar budget surplus. When Hogan took office eight years ago, he inherited a $5 billion budget deficit. "We must get the state government off our backs and out of...
foxbaltimore.com
Political analyst says Gov. Moore is investing into education 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to give the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – or Kirwan education plan – a boost and another $500 million for transportation.
