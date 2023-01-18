BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to give the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – or Kirwan education plan – a boost and another $500 million for transportation.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO