WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College announces disability studies concentration
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has announced a new concentration into disability studies. The disability studies requirement includes five courses which focus on disability theory and final capstone project. “The rates at which people are being diagnosed with a disability increases every year; especially autism and dementia,” said Andréa...
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
WDBJ7.com
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WDBJ7.com
Vendors get ready for Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off Sunday. Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding. There will be more than fifty vendors for venues, food, cake tasting, dresses and more. As...
wfxrtv.com
Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County
I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Venus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
WDBJ7.com
January is National Eye Care Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January is National Eye Care Month. As we age, we may be seeing some changes in our vision. Dr. Will Griffeth, a cataract surgeon with Vistar Eye Center, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about cataracts and how they’re treated. He also explains...
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
WDBJ7.com
2023 College Recruiting Outlook is out: What can graduates expect?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From 2005-2009, Stuart Mease was hired by the City Manager of Roanoke to attract and retain young adults. The purpose of talent attraction and retention continues to be a focal point for the growth of the region. After stints in career services at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Stuart is now working for ROCS Grad Staffing, which specializes in helping its clients hire talent having 0-5 years of experience.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
thecarrollnews.com
Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022
Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
