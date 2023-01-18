ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted "Envision your vision"...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke's Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College announces disability studies concentration

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has announced a new concentration into disability studies. The disability studies requirement includes five courses which focus on disability theory and final capstone project. "The rates at which people are being diagnosed with a disability increases every year; especially autism and dementia," said Andréa...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
WDBJ7.com

Vendors get ready for Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off Sunday. Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding. There will be more than fifty vendors for venues, food, cake tasting, dresses and more. As...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County

I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Venus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - "We look forward to it every year," said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. "It's literally our favorite time downtown," said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

January is National Eye Care Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January is National Eye Care Month. As we age, we may be seeing some changes in our vision. Dr. Will Griffeth, a cataract surgeon with Vistar Eye Center, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about cataracts and how they're treated. He also explains...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke's homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

2023 College Recruiting Outlook is out: What can graduates expect?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From 2005-2009, Stuart Mease was hired by the City Manager of Roanoke to attract and retain young adults. The purpose of talent attraction and retention continues to be a focal point for the growth of the region. After stints in career services at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Stuart is now working for ROCS Grad Staffing, which specializes in helping its clients hire talent having 0-5 years of experience.
ROANOKE, VA
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It's a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022

Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

