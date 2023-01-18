Read full article on original website
Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area. Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items. · […]
WPRI
Target 12: Getting the Lead Out
Lead pipes are a problem for a thousands of Rhode Islanders, but the state is getting federal money to replace them. Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor breaks down the dollars and how they’ll be distributed Monday on 12 News at 5.
