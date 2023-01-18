Boy, 14, and girl, 16, shot near Queens school

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured boy, 14, was shot in the right leg.

Both teens were taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. They were both in what police described as stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. Police also took a person of interest into custody. No identifying information was immediately available for that person.

“Our schools are safe havens for our children, and there is no higher priority than their safety and well-being,” a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement issued Thursday. “Following a non-school-related shooting that occurred after school and off-campus, two injured students returned to the school, where our outstanding school leaders, guidance counselors and NYPD School Safety Agents provided essential and immediate supports and aid.”

