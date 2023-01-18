ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boy, 14, and girl, 16, shot near Queens school

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsIad_0kJN36Qs00

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured boy, 14, was shot in the right leg.

Both teens were taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. They were both in what police described as stable condition.

Boys, 16 and 17, stabbed in separate incidents in Brooklyn, Queens

A firearm was recovered at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. Police also took a person of interest into custody. No identifying information was immediately available for that person.

“Our schools are safe havens for our children, and there is no higher priority than their safety and well-being,” a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement issued Thursday. “Following a non-school-related shooting that occurred after school and off-campus, two injured students returned to the school, where our outstanding school leaders, guidance counselors and NYPD School Safety Agents provided essential and immediate supports and aid.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIX11

PIX11

