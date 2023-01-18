Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates. On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.
kgns.tv
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
kgns.tv
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
kgns.tv
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
kgns.tv
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
kgns.tv
Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation. One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning. The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
kgns.tv
$7.5 million in Marijuana hidden in cotton candy shipment
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cargo carrying a shipment of sweets ended in a major pot bust. Over the weekend, at the World Trade Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers sent a trailer carrying a shipment of cotton candy for a secondary inspection where they found that underneath all the sweet treats, lay millions of dollars worth of drugs.
kgns.tv
Clouds, Slight Shower Chance Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air several thousand feet above the surface over the western gulf and northeastern Mexico will arrive above our dry airmass by Friday. The lack of sunshine will mean cooler afternoon temperatures. Although the deepest layer of moist air will be to our east, their is a slight chance of scattered light showers over our area. Drier air aloft will follow on Sunday with clearing skies.
kgns.tv
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December. Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.
kgns.tv
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
kgns.tv
Gloomy Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It is Friday were in the 60s this morning for most of the day it will be cloudy. Today due to the cloudy skies temps are expected to stay in the 60s , a high of 65 with ENE winds 10mph. Rain chances continue for the night...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
kgns.tv
Agents seize over two million dollars of meth and cocaine
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over two million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the keen smell of a Customs canine. It happened during two separate busts. The first bust happened at bridge two last Saturday after agents referred a 33-year-old female to secondary inspection. It was there...
Mexican women sentenced for smuggling heroin balls in bags of potato chips
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women from Monterrey have been sentenced to prison for smuggling balls of heroin in bags of potato chips, authorities announced Tuesday. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, were each sentenced to three years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. […]
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
Not as Warm as Weather has Arrived From the Rockies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will not be as warm as our weather is coming in from the Rockies and southern Great Plains. By Friday and Saturday, moist air will arrive aloft, bringing cloudier skies, cooler afternoon temperatures, and a slight chance of light showers. Our best chance of a few showers will be on Friday night or early Saturday.
Comments / 1