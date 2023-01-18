Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates. On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.
kgns.tv
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and...
kgns.tv
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
kgns.tv
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
kgns.tv
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
kgns.tv
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a hearing held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, visiting Judge Susan Reed heard arguments from attorneys representing the plaintiff, Ricardo Rangel, Jr., and the attorney representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, in the lawsuit of alleged illegal votes cast in the November 2022 General Election of the City Council District 2 race. Two separate issues were argued, including what actions to take against non-compliant witnesses who refuse to show up and testify, and how to move forward in getting a true vote count after the most recent recount showed a discrepancy in the number of ballots.
kgns.tv
Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation. One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning. The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
kgns.tv
Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents. It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
kgns.tv
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
Mexican women sentenced for smuggling heroin balls in bags of potato chips
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women from Monterrey have been sentenced to prison for smuggling balls of heroin in bags of potato chips, authorities announced Tuesday. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, were each sentenced to three years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. […]
southtexascommunitynews.com
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
