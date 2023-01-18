Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Panthers Pause Coaching Interviews After Walkes’s Death
The Charlotte FC defender died at the age of 25 in a boating accident in Miami. Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper reportedly has paused any coaching interviews for the time being after Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died at age 25 in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday.
Shannon Sharpe Clip From 2021 Going Viral After Lakers-Grizzlies Fiasco
The Hall of Fame tight end urged fans sitting courtside to show respect in a monologue from two years ago. Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe became the biggest story in sports out of nowhere Friday night, jawing at Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, center Steven Adams, and Ja’s father Tee during Memphis’ 122-121 loss to the Lakers.
