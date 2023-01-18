Read full article on original website
JJ Watt Supports Former Teammate DeMeco Ryans for Texans Job
The former Texans star knows who he wants Houston to hire. As the Texans are once again looking for a new head coach, they completed an interview with a highly-sought-after candidate on Friday. Current 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was the latest coach to talk with Houston about the opening.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Bronny James Responds to Report He Is Down to Three Schools
The high school senior is expected to make his final decision in the coming weeks. Hours after Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James had narrowed down his college choices to a final three, the high school senior sent a clear message about his current standing.
New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream
Ran Carthon revealed a humorous story in his introductory press conference on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a...
José Aldo to be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame
The Brazilian MMA legend was announced as a 2023 inductee during the UFC 283 card in Rio de Janeiro. View the original article to see embedded media. José Aldo will be immortalized this summer in the UFC Hall of Fame. The beloved “King of Rio” was showered with cheers...
