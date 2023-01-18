ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO deputy arrested after allegations of bringing contraband to inmates

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFTtt_0kJN2Zjf00

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegations of bringing contraband to detention center inmates.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were allegations on January 9th that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Authorities say that after the Criminal Investigation Division’s investigation, Rockett was arrested and terminated, which occurred on January 18th.

ALSO ON WJBF: Blythe Mayor resigns, posts resignation letter on Facebook page

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockett has been charged with Violation of Oath of Office and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Rockett began his employment at the Sheriff’s Office on September 18th, 2021 and was assigned to the Transportation Division at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 8

Mike Berres
3d ago

How stupid can a person be! You bringing drugs into the jail for some inmates and you don’t think they aren’t going to talk.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WJBF

Man wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 63-Year-old Darrell Gathers is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting. At approximately 12:50 am, Richmond County authorities responded to 954 5th Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim left the scene and took herself to the hospital for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child

Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of an unresponsive child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Child death under investigation in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Davisboro police officer suspended after allegedly being intoxicated during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- The Washington County Sheriffs Office is investigating allegations that a Davisboro police officer was drinking on the job.  Investigators say a a man who was pulled over Monday afternoon has filed a complaint against two Davisboro police officers. Now, Washington County and Davisboro law enforcement say the man was unlawfully pulled over outside […]
DAVISBORO, GA
wfxg.com

North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Three Suspects Sought in Family Dollar Larceny

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
MILLEN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy