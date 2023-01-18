ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama

Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home […]
ALABAMA STATE
counton2.com

State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
FAIRHOPE, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey announces another record high jobs count

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7 percent, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1 percent. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey signs 3 executive orders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.”  Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.”   Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning:  “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
ALABAMA STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted

Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
ALABAMA STATE
counton2.com

Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy