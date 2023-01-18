Warrant obtained for Newson Road shooting, HPD working with US Marshals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Huntsville Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for an unnamed individual in connection to a deadly shooting on Newson Road.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police (HPD), the warrant was obtained on Wednesday, January 18. Officers are working with U.S. Marshals to bring that person into custody.

According to Huntsville Police, 32-year-old Carillo Hernandez was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds on Sunday, January 8. The call initially came in around 10:20 p.m. that night.

