Warrant obtained for Newson Road shooting, HPD working with US Marshals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Huntsville Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for an unnamed individual in connection to a deadly shooting on Newson Road.
According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police (HPD), the warrant was obtained on Wednesday, January 18. Officers are working with U.S. Marshals to bring that person into custody.HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
According to Huntsville Police, 32-year-old Carillo Hernandez was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds on Sunday, January 8. The call initially came in around 10:20 p.m. that night.
