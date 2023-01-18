ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Warrant obtained for Newson Road shooting, HPD working with US Marshals

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrAqe_0kJN2W5U00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Huntsville Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for an unnamed individual in connection to a deadly shooting on Newson Road.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police (HPD), the warrant was obtained on Wednesday, January 18. Officers are working with U.S. Marshals to bring that person into custody.

HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting

According to Huntsville Police, 32-year-old Carillo Hernandez was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds on Sunday, January 8. The call initially came in around 10:20 p.m. that night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle, Alabama. The juvenile male suspect facing charges is also in custody according to the WCSO. WCSO will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. about Thursday’s shooting. Original story: The...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Morns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Morns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Speedway community remembers 11-year-old Sean LePore

Members of the North Alabama community who knew the LePore family are shocked after learning the family of four were found dead in two different states. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they found 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead in her Hazel Green home Wednesday after someone had called for a welfare check.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy