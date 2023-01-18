ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Local political experts weigh in on expectations for Gov. Shapiro’s admin.

By Briaunna Malone
 Jan. 18

Jan. 18 was Governor Josh Shapiro’s first full day in office, and a local politician and analyst spoke to WJET about what the new administration could expect.

One political analyst said it was a historic election and it could be a historically challenging time for Gov. Shapiro.

As Shapiro officially becomes Pennsylvania’s new governor, state Representative Brad Roae, District 6, said a good place for Shapiro to start is implementing ID to vote as about 80% of the public supports this decision.

Roae added that he believes the governor will hit the ground running as his first term begins.

Josh Shapiro becomes the 48th governor of Pennsylvania

“All legislators are policy driven. We all want to do what our constituents want so all 253 of us will be pushing for things that our local people want,” said state Rep. Roae.

Although Democrats continue to dominate the governor position, Roae said he expects all of Pennsylvania to remain as is.

“All politics are local so I think that there’s going to be parts of pa that continue to be strong democrat, other areas strong republicans, and some areas kind of in the middle,” Roae added.

A political analyst of Allegheny College said Senate Republicans have already put forward three constitutional amendments. He added one of them could have the most impact during Shapiro’s term.

Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs

“One of which would limit the governor’s regulatory power and that has already passed in the Senate,” Andrew Bloeser, associate professor of political science, Allegheny College.

Depending on the outcome of the special elections for the Pennsylvania House seats, one local analyst said it will determine how much of a fight Shapiro will have.

“Who ends up controlling the state legislature and what kind of legislation comes out of the state legislature the other thing depends on what happens with the constitutional amendment pertaining to the governor’s regulatory power. If he cannot veto regulation that’s what the Republican legislature decides that’s really going to limit what he can do.” Bloeser added.

State Rep. Brad Roae said he hopes that Shapiro will be more organized and timely than the previous administration.

