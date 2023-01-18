Read full article on original website
Mayor's office announces 17-week nationwide search for new police chief
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office today announced that it has called on the International Association of Chief of Police to lead the city’s search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
Here’s why NOLA City Council members haven’t signed the Cantrell recall petition
Members of the New Orleans City Council haven’t signed a petition calling to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. JP Morrell, New Orleans City Council President, explained why to WWL’s Newell Normand.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
WDSU
Members of the recall against Mayor Cantrell gives an update on recent efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The members of the campaign to recall the New Orleans mayor has given a recent update on the efforts. Eileen Carter and Belden Batiste, the campaign organizers, held a press conference on Sunday morning under the Clairborne Avenue overpass at 10 a.m. Carter announced that they...
BET
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Cop Deny Extramarital Affair Allegations
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly rejected allegations Wednesday (Jan. 18) in a divorce petition that she had a sexual affair with a New Orleans Police Officer, NOLA.com reports. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would have slept with half of the City of New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser voids another decision of predecessor Ben Zahn
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser is terminating a contract that his predecessor signed with a trucking company to haul sewage “sludge cakes” from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. It's the latest example of Glaser overriding decisions made by Ben Zahn, whom he defeated in the March 26...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council member calls for level playing field for trash collectors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans garbage contract that had been one of the lowest in the area was rebid and the new contracts will cost taxpayers millions of dollars more each year. The city dumped its contract with Metro Disposal as residents complained about inconsistent pickups and garbage...
NOLA.com
The Mayor’s Mardi Gras Council says there’s been ‘significant progress’ in restoring parade routes
On Thursday morning, the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council came tantalizingly close to declaring that the traditional routes of all 2023 Carnival parades have been restored. But the press release stopped short, reporting only that there has been “significant progress.” toward that goal. "While the final agreement...
NOLA.com
City Council adopts measures to address issues raised by Brown's Dairy project in Central City
Sparked by concerns about an entire city block of luxury short-term rentals under construction in Central City on a site that was supposed to be developed as affordable housing, the City Council on Thursday adopted two measures designed to prevent such situations from happening in the future. The measures, sponsored...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor denies having affair with member of security team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell denies having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. That denial comes after a divorce filing saying Vappie admitted to having an affair with the mayor to his wife. The Times-Picayune published an article on its website, including a text message exchange between...
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
Serpas: NOPD hiring numbers don't tell full story
According former NOPD superintendent Ronal Serpas, those figures are a bit deceiving. Citing stats from the Police Association of New Orleans, only 450 of the nearly 2,600 applicants went through the full hiring process.
Political analysts weigh in on Mayor Cantrell recall efforts with 5 weeks to go
Organizers of the recall effort for Mayor LaToya Cantrell have a little over a month left to collect 20-thousand signatures.
WDSU
International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to find the next NOPD Superintendent
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials have announced that the International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead and conduct the 17-week search for the next superintendent. The IACP will provide city officials with a comprehensive executive search process, including the following core elements:. Job and...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
Vappie denies admitting affair with Mayor
Lawyers for NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie have announced that their client never stated he having an affair with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
WDSU
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
'Missed opportunity': Many Christmas trees picked up in New Orleans headed to landfill
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in New Orleans want answers after finding out that their Christmas trees were being thrown in a landfill rather than being recycled for coastal restoration. "It's real heartbreaking,” Chris Jones said. "We need them on the coast to restore the coast." However, Jones...
