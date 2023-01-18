ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser voids another decision of predecessor Ben Zahn

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser is terminating a contract that his predecessor signed with a trucking company to haul sewage “sludge cakes” from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. It's the latest example of Glaser overriding decisions made by Ben Zahn, whom he defeated in the March 26...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans mayor denies having affair with member of security team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell denies having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. That denial comes after a divorce filing saying Vappie admitted to having an affair with the mayor to his wife. The Times-Picayune published an article on its website, including a text message exchange between...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

