ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
Kevin Feige Teases Namor's Marvel Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever executive producer Kevin Feige teased Namor's future after his big debut. Tenoch Huerta's antagonist made waves in the larger MCU as he battled with Shuri's Wakandan hero in the sequel. But, according to the Marvel Studios president, fans should be expecting a surprise in these future titles in Phase 5 and 6. Feige wouldn't give an exact project for Namor's rousing return trip. But, he did gesture towards the 80 year history of the Marvel anti-hero. To speculate, the Sub-Mariner has done battle with The Fantastic Four in the past. And, the events of Thunderbolts do seem like an opportunity to have Talocan enter the picture if there's the need for another team besides The Avengers.
ComicBook
The Flash Fan Art Gives Lucas Till New 52 Inspired Costume to Replace Ezra Miller
James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working hard on developing a new slate for Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios arm and the duo is set to announce it sometime this month. Gunn has already revealed that not only is he working on a Superman movie with Henry Cavill, he is also working on a secret DC TV series, so his plate is pretty full. But he always has time to debunk or refute any new report that comes out about their plans for the franchise. Most recently, a report went live that revealed that the studio was considering keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after their many controversies, and Gunn swiftly addressed it in a tweet. Fans of The Flash were hoping that the controversial actor would be replaced in the role, and there's already a fan-favorite actor that they wish to replace him– X-Men: Days of Future Past star Lucas Till. One artist has even created a new concept that shows the actor replacing Miller as The Flash, and he even gives him the characters New 52 look.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Storyboards Reveal Yet Another Villain Marvel Cut
When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Logan Director Really Feels About Wolverine's Return
Hugh Jackman reveled how Logan director James Mangold responded to Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3. As fans will remember, they thought that the X-Men film was the farewell song for both the character they've grown to love and the actor that brought him to life in that role. Empire Magazine talked to Jackman about that first discussion with Mangold and the filmmaker gave the entire concept his blessing. In previous interviews the Wolverine actor hinted that he had to have this conversation with his friend before. Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds obviously respect what the Logan director had done with the character and hoped to honor it by not messing with the time stream too badly.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Clip Gives Makima a Gorgeous CG Makeover
Of the many characters that were introduced in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, Makima still has the most mystery surrounding her as the leader of the Devil Hunting organization has shown that she is far more than a regular human. While fans wait for word on a second season of the popular MAPPA production, one fan has decided to imagine what Makima might have looked like a computer-generated makeover as anime fans continue to speculate on the Devil Hunter's true motivations and powers.
Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2’ Sails Past $2B Globally
Sail on. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in a huge win for director James Cameron, who is the only filmmaker to have directed three films achieving the milestone.More from The Hollywood ReporterSound Guilds Offer Clues to Oscar NomsRegal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater in NYC as Bankruptcy ProceedsImax to Expand in Japan With Seven New Locations Disney announced Sunday that the big-budget sequel will finish the weekend with a global total of $2.024 billion, the top gross of the pandemic era. It has earned $598 million domestically and $1.426 billion...
ComicBook
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Assembles the MCU's Biggest Villains on One Team
Marvel Studios is getting ready to introduce us to the main villain of The Multiverse Saga in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and fans are ready to meet the guy who will take over Thanos' spot as our heroes deadliest foe. Kang the conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the villain in question, and he's already given fans a taste of what's to come in the first season of Loki. It is The Multiverse Saga, so it is entirely possible that we could see past villains make their return in one of the next two Avengers movies, but I wouldn't hold my breath. One artist is seemingly holding out hope that we could see some of the greatest villains in the MCU team up.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
ComicBook
Pokemon Gives Ash His First Loss as World Champion
Despite taking the title of the new Pokemon World Champion, it seems that the anime series is still pushing the idea that Ash Ketchum might have a ways to go before he can become a Pokemon Master. Following his win at the Masters 8 Tournament, the series is set to see Ash and Pikachu leave the series as the anime's top heroes but is giving fans some long-awaited reunions before the dynamic duo says goodbye. Now, one of these reunions has given Ash his first loss as the World Champion.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Choose Your House Before Release
You can get sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house right now. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023 and will almost certainly be all over social media when it releases. It's a big RPG with all kinds of things to see and do, so you can bet it's going to be everywhere in February. It's a dream game for Harry Potter fans as people have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a Hogwarts student and also have the options to choose if they're good or evil.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Suits Up as Nightwing in New DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they are hard at work on a new slate for the next ten years of their run. Gunn is rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe and that means a new Batman and a new bat-family. One fan thinks that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi should play the DCU's Nightwing and has even created a new piece of fan art that shows him as Batman's sidekick.
