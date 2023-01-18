When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.

