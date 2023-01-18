Read full article on original website
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent Quarterback
During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari made it sound like she's done dating athletes. "I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," Cavallari admitted. "I've done that. I want to ...
James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night. The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident. Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
Dallas Radio Host Apologizes For What He Said About Christian McCaffrey
A local Dallas radio host is in some hot water right now. Bryan Broaddus, who covers the Dallas Cowboys and has his own show, made some comments earlier in the week about San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He was discussing how McCaffrey has been quite the fit since he was ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments
A Dallas Cowboys radio host is sorry for earlier comments he made that wished injury upon star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the teams’ NFC playoff clash. Bryan Broaddus, a Cowboys fan that hosts GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the comments earlier this week. Pathetic radio sports Read more... The post Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
Look: Sabrina Ionescu Announces Major Personal News
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu had exciting news to share with her fans this Saturday. She's officially engaged to Hroniss Grasu. Ionescu posted engagement photos on Instagram along with this caption: "It's always us here's to forever with you." Grasu and Ionescu both went to Oregon for ...
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year's Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Horry called Young's behavior disrespectful to teammates
Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral
One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets
There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake. Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been... The post Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tim Brewster responds to criticism from Danny Kanell
Tim Brewster responded on Twitter Wednesday to some criticism from Danny Kanell. Brewster is the tight ends coach for Colorado. He drew attention after his introductory speech he gave to his Colorado players went viral. In the video, Brewster spoke authoritatively and like a drill sargeant. Kanell, a former Florida State quarterback who is now... The post Tim Brewster responds to criticism from Danny Kanell appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mina Kimes Names Underrated Head Coaching Candidate
It's quite the frenzy in the NFL coaching carousel right now. There are 10 teams without offensive coordinators and also five teams without a head coach. There are a lot of coaches being interviewed by different teams and ESPN's Mina Kimes thinks Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator ...
Dillon Brooks Comment About Shannon Sharpe Going Viral After Skirmish
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks found himself in a shouting match with Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe during Friday's game against the Lakers. The officials and security team at Crypto.com Arena had to ultimately break up Friday night's skirmish. Following the Grizzlies' loss, Brooks was asked if ...
NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate
Treymane Parker is one of the top high school basketball players in the country. The four-star recruit is headed to North Carolina State in the fall. And while he’ll certainly grab a lot of attention once he starts playing college basketball, something else he did recently is also being hotly discussed. Parker, despite being listed Read more... The post NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
