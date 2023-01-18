ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Principal apologizes for repeating slur

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — The principal of High Point Central High School has issued an apology for repeating another person’s use of a racial slur while investigating a disciplinary situation.

In a selectively edited, 20-second snippet of a digital audio recording that has been circulating and was sent to The High Point Enterprise on Wednesday morning, Principal Mike Hettenbach is heard asking someone, perhaps a student, about a threatening remark someone else made about Hettenbach.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
