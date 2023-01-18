Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow removal a calculated effort
SIDNEY -- Sidney and much of the Panhandle was hit with three consecutive snow storms, resulting in big challenges for street maintenance departments. The Sidney street department attacks snow removal in three stages: emergency snow routes, secondary streets and residential streets. Street Superintendent Hank Radtke said Monday the snow routes...
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
News Channel Nebraska
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
News Channel Nebraska
Old West Balloon Fest to feature new event in 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, - The Old West Balloon Fest in Scottsbluff and Gering announced Monday a new event will begin the annual festival Aug. 7-12. A "Kids Balloon Camp" will teach children, ages 5-13 years-old about the aspects of hot air ballooning. The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. each day on Aug. 7-9.
News Channel Nebraska
Bridgeport seeking new school superintendent
BRIDGEPORT -- The Bridgeport Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Superintendent Chuck Lambert and his wife Jaylene Lambert. The Rose Hill School District, Rose Hill, Kan., announced on January 17 the appointment of Lambert as the next district superintendent. The school district's website says Lambert will take over as superintendent on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of the district's current superintendent.
News Channel Nebraska
Historic Preservation Board awards signage grant
SIDNEY -- The Sidney Historic Preservation Board recently awarded a signage grant to Main Street Games. The signage grant funds are allocated through the City of Sidney's LB840 program. Main Street Games is a Board Game and Arcade store with more than 100 arcade games as well as a wide...
News Channel Nebraska
City Council supports LB712
SIDNEY -- A Bill is before the Nebraska Legislature that could help Panhandle communities with the U.S. Air Force missile update program. Sidney City Manager David Scott told the Sidney City Council Tuesday LB 712, introduced by Senators Brian Hardin (District 48) and Steve Erdman (District 47) introduced a bill first read January 18. The Bill calls for amending Section 84-612, Revised Cumulative Supplement, to include $26 million for areas affected by the missile development.
Comments / 0