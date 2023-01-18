ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista City Council wants to interview these 10 people for vacant seat

By Tammy Murga
 3 days ago
Members of the Chula Vista City Council will interview 10 candidates for the District 3 seat. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Chula Vista City Council selected Tuesday 10 people to interview for the District 3 seat.

All nominees will be interviewed in person during the Jan. 24 meeting, a process council members agreed on after a two-hour discussion that came with some public criticism.

Council members will make an appointment at the same meeting. Whoever takes the oath of office will serve until December 2024 to finish the remainder of former Councilmember Steve Padilla’s term. Voters elected him in November to the state Legislature.

Those who received two or more nominations advance to the interview process. They are:

  • Nimpa Akana, a real estate agent and board member of the Bonita Museum and Cultural Center. She received a nomination from all council members.
  • Alonso Gonzalez is a broker who served as deputy chief of staff for the San Diego City Council from 2006-2009 and a land use policy analyst for former San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders. He received unanimous support.
  • Griselda Delgado is the director of state and federal programs for the Sweetwater Union High School District and has served as a Southwestern Community College board member. She also received unanimous support.
  • Devonna Almagro is a communications director for county Chairperson Nora Vargas. All council members but Mayor John McCann nominated her.
  • Sofia Rodriguez is a county social worker who recently served as chair of Chula Vista’s Technology and Privacy Advisory task force. All but Councilmember Carolina Chavez nominated her.
  • David Diaz is a voter outreach lead with the county Registrar of Voters and is a board member of the state Selective Service System. McCann and Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado nominated him.
  • Victor Lopez is the executive director of the Lincoln Club of San Diego and owns a public affairs firm that specializes in Latino voter outreach. McCann and Preciado selected him.
  • Tanya Williams is the founder of Courage Christian Academy, a local pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade Christian school. McCann and Chavez selected her.
  • Daniel Rice Vazquez is a product manager at Brooks Automation and has been involved with the San Diego Food Bank and Veterans Coalition. McCann and Preciado nominated him.
  • Gian Ghio is a manager at the San Diego-based attorney services company First Legal and co-owns a photography business with his wife. McCann and Chavez nominated him.

They were all selected from a pool of 17 qualified hopefuls . Interviews could last about 20 minutes per candidate, which will include questions the City Council is expected to come up with just prior to next week’s meeting. Public comment will be allowed, according to the city.

McCann, who had initially supported filling the District 3 seat via a November election, had stressed the importance of a transparent appointment by having nominations and interviews completed before the public eye.

Still, several residents expressed disappointment that the council did not allow voters to elect someone. Some had also voiced that a fairer process would have been to interview all 17 candidates. Chula Vista’s municipal code mandates that Council members nominate applicants to be interviewed to fill vacancies .

Residents also asked the City Council to select people based on experience rather than party affiliation or race and ethnicity.

“I am committed to making sure that we definitely get somebody that is the right person for the job,” said Councilmember Andrea Cardenas.

Many said Akana, a first-generation resident whose father migrated from the Philippines, is fit for the role not only due to her experience but also as someone who could best represent the local Asian American community. Of Chula Vista’s nearly 300,000 population, about 15 percent are Asian, according to the U.S. Census.

“Our City Council should look like Chula Vista,” read a letter to the City Council from Patricia O’Mara, who was a former Bonita Museum board member.

The City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

