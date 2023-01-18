ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin man, woman involved in 2020 murder plead guilty to lesser charges: DA

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man and woman involved in an August 2020 murder have made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser charges. The Travis County District Attorney's office says 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Cardenas pled guilty this week to charges of tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse during a pre-trial hearing.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

