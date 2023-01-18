ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is closing applications at the end of the month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Secretary Blumenfeld is announcing that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’

In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day.  In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin

Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI

