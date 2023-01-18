Read full article on original website
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot
Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will see on ballots in April, when they go to vote in the competitive election for the state Supreme Court. The first measure is a proposed constitutional amendment that will change the way bail is set by judges in Wisconsin, and...
Re-writing bail laws could come with unintended consequences
A scarred tree trunk on Appleton Avenue is a permanent reminder of what happened here to Danari Peer. On Oct. 5, Peer was killed when the car he was riding in crashed violently.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing applications Jan. 31
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is closing applications at the end of the month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Secretary Blumenfeld is announcing that the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds.
New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’
In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day. In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
