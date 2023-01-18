ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Newswatch 16

Former Danville-area hotel torn down

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger presents nursing scholarships and awards

Danville, Pa. — To honor the legacy of Susan M. Robel, Geisinger presents scholarships and awards to excellent employees each year. Robel was Geisinger's former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, who was known as "the definition of collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all," according to colleagues. This year, 10 employees were given the Caring Award for going above and beyond in their dedication to patients...
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nonprofits encouraged to register for Raise the Region 2023

Williamsport, Pa. — One of the area's biggest fundraisers for local non-profits, Raise the Region returns this March. The annual online fundraising initiative for 501c3 nonprofit organizations is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania each year. Nonprofits that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union County are invited to join. This year's Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four legged member of the Watsontown Police Department has last day of service

Watsontown, Pa. — On Jan. 9, a valued member of the Watsontown Police Department gave her final day of service—on four legs! Canine Mariska bravely served as part of the canine unit of the Watsontown Police Department since 2019. Her handler was Sergeant Timothy A. Kiefaber. Mariska is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to the American Kennel Club, this breed is "smart, confident, and versatile" and a "world-class worker who...
WATSONTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary reported at care facility

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NewsChannel 36

James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney

(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Almirola

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week we meet a litter of 10-week-old German shepherd/boxer/pit bull mixes referred to as the NASCAR litter. They are all named after race car drivers and are all being fostered in a loving home in South Williamsport through Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Almirola,...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Find out what it's like to be a state trooper

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement. "We bring in different people of law enforcement...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge

Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey to Retire

TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - After almost 20 years of serving Bradford County, Albert Ondrey will be serving his last term as county District Attorney. Ondrey said he is retiring after practicing law for 40 years. Ondrey was appointed District Attorney in June of 2021 and then elected to the position...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

