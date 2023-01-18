Read full article on original website
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Geisinger presents nursing scholarships and awards
Danville, Pa. — To honor the legacy of Susan M. Robel, Geisinger presents scholarships and awards to excellent employees each year. Robel was Geisinger's former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, who was known as "the definition of collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all," according to colleagues. This year, 10 employees were given the Caring Award for going above and beyond in their dedication to patients...
Area pediatricians weigh in on new guidelines to treat childhood obesity
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weight-loss medications and surgery are now recommended treatment options for teenagers struggling with severe obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new guidelines this month. To parents of kids struggling with weight, these new treatment recommendations may sound extreme. But pediatricians Newswatch 16 talked to...
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
Nonprofits encouraged to register for Raise the Region 2023
Williamsport, Pa. — One of the area's biggest fundraisers for local non-profits, Raise the Region returns this March. The annual online fundraising initiative for 501c3 nonprofit organizations is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania each year. Nonprofits that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union County are invited to join. This year's Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9,...
Four legged member of the Watsontown Police Department has last day of service
Watsontown, Pa. — On Jan. 9, a valued member of the Watsontown Police Department gave her final day of service—on four legs! Canine Mariska bravely served as part of the canine unit of the Watsontown Police Department since 2019. Her handler was Sergeant Timothy A. Kiefaber. Mariska is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to the American Kennel Club, this breed is "smart, confident, and versatile" and a "world-class worker who...
A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney
(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
Comet last seen during the Ice Age to be visible in State College soon. When to look
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in 2022, and NASA reports it hasn’t been this close to Earth in 50,000 years. Here’s when to see it in central Pennsylvania.
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
16 To The Rescue: Almirola
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week we meet a litter of 10-week-old German shepherd/boxer/pit bull mixes referred to as the NASCAR litter. They are all named after race car drivers and are all being fostered in a loving home in South Williamsport through Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Almirola,...
Pa. man must pay back $16K in CARES Act, jobless funds he illegally obtained
WILLIAMSPORT -- A Union County man who had admitted receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief and railroad unemployment funds that he was not entitled to has been placed on two years’ probation. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was sentenced Friday by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W....
Find out what it's like to be a state trooper
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement. "We bring in different people of law enforcement...
Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge
Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey to Retire
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - After almost 20 years of serving Bradford County, Albert Ondrey will be serving his last term as county District Attorney. Ondrey said he is retiring after practicing law for 40 years. Ondrey was appointed District Attorney in June of 2021 and then elected to the position...
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
