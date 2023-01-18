ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami’s Office Market Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Absorption Levels

The Miami office market did OK for itself in 2022, and the West Palm Beach area was not too shabby either, according to JLL’s fourth-quarter report. In Miami, at year-end, office rents were up and vacancy down compared to 2021, and space was being absorbed faster than more became available.
