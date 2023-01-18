Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Jammin’ for the ARTS! Music Festival
The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro/Destination ARTS! presents a new music and arts festival on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 633 Brewing, located at 118 Walnut Street, Waynesboro, Pa. “Jammin’ for the ARTS! – Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro” is a four-hour festival of non-stop...
Colorful French macarons in fun flavors from Cumberland County restaurant: Best Eats
Matt Hicks recently took over ownership of Helena’s Café & Crêperie in Carlisle where you can indulge in a variety of sweet and savory crêpes. Choices range from bacon, egg, and gruyere cheese, or fresh spinach and feta filled, to Nutella or butter and local honey, just to name a few. Weekend specials are fun and inventive creations.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
City council plans historic park of forgotten Hagerstown history
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
Jammin' for the Arts music festival set for Feb. 26 in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Six local bands are slated to take the stage next month at the inaugural "Jammin' for the ARTS -- Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro" music festival, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 26. The even, which is presented by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro...
peninsulachronicle.com
One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County
YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
extrainningsoftball.com
They Call Her Mars: Shippensburg’s Hannah Marsteller is Already a Division II Softball Great
Talking about her achievements is not Hannah Marsteller’s favorite thing. In fact, she admits to having to force herself to speak about her awards and accomplishments openly. That list of awards, achievements, and accomplishments is long and full. Headlined by back-to-back Division II National Player of the Year awards,...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
echo-pilot.com
New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties
A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
Franklin County park adding accessible equipment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
