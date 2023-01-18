ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jammin’ for the ARTS! Music Festival

The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro/Destination ARTS! presents a new music and arts festival on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 633 Brewing, located at 118 Walnut Street, Waynesboro, Pa. “Jammin’ for the ARTS! – Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro” is a four-hour festival of non-stop...
WAYNESBORO, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County

YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
cstoredecisions.com

Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
EMMITSBURG, MD
echo-pilot.com

New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties

A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Franklin County park adding accessible equipment

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

