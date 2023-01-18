ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

abc27 News

Franklin County park adding accessible equipment

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 11-17, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 11-17, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Marian Burkett to Anthony Franklin Stubbs, Town Drive, Greencastle, $185,000. Roderick Salter to Jonas Wagoner, Country Road, Guilford Township, $414,000. Angela Malone to Dylan John Shuman, Maclays Mill Road,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023

Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023

Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
WAYNESBORO, PA
wfmd.com

Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County

It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Diane L Wisotzkey obituary 1950~2023

Diane L Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth E Lougee obituary 1929~2023

Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
