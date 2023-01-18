Read full article on original website
Franklin County Historical Society March Meeting Announced
The Franklin County Historical Society will host its January meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 2pm at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Tammy Adams, President of Path Valley Historical Society, will be speaking on Carrick Furnace and their Society. This event is free and open to the public. Contact. Jenny Shifler.
Franklin County park adding accessible equipment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 11-17, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 11-17, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Marian Burkett to Anthony Franklin Stubbs, Town Drive, Greencastle, $185,000. Roderick Salter to Jonas Wagoner, Country Road, Guilford Township, $414,000. Angela Malone to Dylan John Shuman, Maclays Mill Road,...
City council plans historic park of forgotten Hagerstown history
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
Ballet Dancer in Hagerstown One of 80 Ambassadors in World for Ballet Program
Rylee Armstrong is one of 80 girls in the world to serve as ambassador for the Brown Girls Do Ballet program. Armstrong, who represents the state of Maryland, said her mission is to show all Black and brown girls alike that they, like anyone else, can do ballet. Ballet Dancer...
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023
Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County
It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
Diane L Wisotzkey obituary 1950~2023
Diane L Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving...
Hagerstown Community College Art Students Exhibit Work at Wilson College
Wilson College will host an exhibition of artwork by students from Hagerstown Community College (HCC) in Wilson’s Bogigian Gallery from Feb. 1 through Mar. 3, 2023. An opening will be held in the gallery on Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
Blair County coroner retires, chief deputy coroner announces campaign for position
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross formally announced her retirement after three decades of service in front of friends, family, and Blair County officials Wednesday night at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. “Well I always told people I did my job with a wing and a prayer,” Ross said. “And there’s things […]
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
Ruth E Lougee obituary 1929~2023
Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
