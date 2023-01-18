ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

coladaily.com

Man arrested in Richland County after shooting at deputies during eviction

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a Columbia man who shot at deputies has been arrested. According to Lott, Captain Ransom Baxter and Deputy Darrell Benson were serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies met with the landlord and attempted to make contact when they arrived at the home. Officials said no one answered, and while deputies began to pry the door open, a shot was fired from inside.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

