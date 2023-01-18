Read full article on original website
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child
Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of […]
wach.com
Woman charged in collision that left one Richland deputy hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was injured and hospitalized after a collision Saturday night. Authorities say the crash happened just after 9:30 PM at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was sent to the hospital with an injury to her...
coladaily.com
Man arrested in Richland County after shooting at deputies during eviction
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a Columbia man who shot at deputies has been arrested. According to Lott, Captain Ransom Baxter and Deputy Darrell Benson were serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies met with the landlord and attempted to make contact when they arrived at the home. Officials said no one answered, and while deputies began to pry the door open, a shot was fired from inside.
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
wach.com
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
Suspect accused of burying man in a shallow grave in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he buried a man in a shallow grave. Officers charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins with unauthorized removal of a dead body. The case involves the 2022 suspicious death of a 24-year-old man that Dinkins knew. Officers say...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
