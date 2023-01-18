ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

abc27 News

Franklin County park adding accessible equipment

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 11-17, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 11-17, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Marian Burkett to Anthony Franklin Stubbs, Town Drive, Greencastle, $185,000. Roderick Salter to Jonas Wagoner, Country Road, Guilford Township, $414,000. Angela Malone to Dylan John Shuman, Maclays Mill Road,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023

Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023

Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023

Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023

Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023

Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
SPRING RUN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth E Lougee obituary 1929~2023

Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
