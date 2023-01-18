Read full article on original website
The Franklin County Historical Society will host its January meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 2pm at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Tammy Adams, President of Path Valley Historical Society, will be speaking on Carrick Furnace and their Society. This event is free and open to the public. Contact. Jenny Shifler.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Washington Township, Franklin County supervisors say that they will use grant funds for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to install accessible playground equipment at Red Run Park. The DCNR awarded the township $250,000, which the township will use to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant (ADA) equipment […]
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I...
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 11-17, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Marian Burkett to Anthony Franklin Stubbs, Town Drive, Greencastle, $185,000. Roderick Salter to Jonas Wagoner, Country Road, Guilford Township, $414,000. Angela Malone to Dylan John Shuman, Maclays Mill Road,...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross formally announced her retirement after three decades of service in front of friends, family, and Blair County officials Wednesday night at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. “Well I always told people I did my job with a wing and a prayer,” Ross said. “And there’s things […]
Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
