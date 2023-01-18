Picard, The Mandalorian, Shadow and Bone, Wolf Pack Image: from left, Trae Paatton/Paramount+, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Paramount+. Some of 2023's genre series have already premiered or picked back up after a holiday hiatus—see: Quantum Leap on NBC and Peacock; Ghosts on CBS; Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC, Servant on Apple TV+, The Last of Us on HBO, and Miracle Workers: End Times on TBS. But you’ll need to make more room on your calendar, because there are plenty of sci-fi, superhero, horror, and fantasy shows yet to come. Let’s dig in!

2 DAYS AGO