Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
ROCHESTER, MN
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?

Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
ROCHESTER, MN
New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon In Rochester

I love it when something new is going to open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. That is the happy news and this is even sweeter because it is about a block from Townsquare Media, and it is ice cream. New Italian Ice and Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
ROCHESTER, MN
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

