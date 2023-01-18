Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Hayfield Man Accused of Trying to Ram Squad Cars Gets Probation
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?
Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon In Rochester
I love it when something new is going to open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. That is the happy news and this is even sweeter because it is about a block from Townsquare Media, and it is ice cream. New Italian Ice and Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Rochester, Minnesota.
Two Rochester Breweries Were Named Some of the Best in Minnesota
There's a website called Brewery Stars and they take reviews from all of the breweries around Minnesota and rank them. There are a total of 214 breweries in the state (crazy, I know) but only 210 of them are ranked because the others didn't have enough ratings, according to Brewery Stars.
FREE Food, Haircuts & Medical Services at Project Community Connect in Rochester
You know those days when you are working hard outside in Minnesota and it is just cold and wet? A few years ago, I was setting up for a huge event at Soldier's Field in Rochester on a day like that and unfortunately, the volunteers I had lined up didn't show up. So, it was just me, struggling to do it all until a man in the park started walking towards me.
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Adults-Only Saturday Nights are Now Available at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo has hosted adults-only nights in the past. I've gone to one and it was super fun! But as far as I'm aware they've only been on Thursdays and during the summer. Now the zoo is offering a few adults-only nights but on Saturdays and during the winter! I definitely will be going.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
