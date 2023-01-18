Read full article on original website
The Underground Miners give an update on their efforts to reopen Brooks Mine in Scranton.
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Underground Miners are working on reopening Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton and shared their progress at the Anthracite Heritage Museum today. “The project is coming along pretty good," said Chris Murley, founder of the Underground Miners. "We wrapped up the timbering...
Looking for answers after unknown explosion was heard across several counties
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a normal Thursday morning for Kerry Yankowy of Forest City, when out of nowhere his house began to shake. "I was standing out there in the kitchen at the counter and just making a salad, said Yankowy. "And all of a sudden I heard and felt this explosion."
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
One injured in city crash
HAZLETON, Luzerne County – One person was injured in a vehicle accident earlier today in the city of Hazleton. Hazleton Police said they were called to the area of 15th and Peace Streets for the crash. Officers said a 2005 Honda Odyssey, driven by Lorivatte Marmol Lopez failed to...
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
Man threatens mass shooting at Pa. bus stops, police say
A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
Local Woman Helps Connect Long Lost Family Members
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Courtney Uren has always had an interest in learning more about her family. Since many of her family members have passed on, that task became more difficult. Courtney reached out to the Plymouth historical society, whom she says introduced her to websites like Ancestry,...
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure
Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls
One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
