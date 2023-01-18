One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.

