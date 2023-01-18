KCI Airport terminal’s opening date still unknown, but there could be hints
The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport terminal will accept passengers in a matter of weeks, but its official opening date remains up in the air.
In 2020, officials anticipated a March 3 opening , but in recent weeks they have said a new announcement will come about when the terminal will open its doors.Take a tour of new KCI Airport terminal at upcoming open house
Posters on a recent Reddit thread , some of whom said they work for the airport, indicated it will debut on Feb. 28.
“This is what I heard from the airport staff as well,” one Reddit commenter said. “They are all being told Feb 28th just not announced for public yet.”
In an email, a KCI spokesman declined to provide the official opening date for the terminal but said officials are “working with all stakeholders” to pick a date.
HMSHost, the food and beverage operator for the old terminal, plans to lay off 170 employees between February and March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed Dec. 30.
The concessionaire’s last day at KCI is Feb. 27, which appears to line up a possible Feb. 28 opening date for the new facility.
