Abolish 2020!!
3d ago
I agree that he should be prosecuted for shooting at that the thief after he was running away, if that's the case, she only prosecuted because he was white. That's the truth! People who are afraid of offending others do not tell the truth.
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
St. Louis police investigate shooting death of Ferguson teen
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a Ferguson teenager died in a shooting Friday evening. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Michael Hampton, 19, as the victim. Officers responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight and learned that Hampton had suffered a gunshot...
KMOV
Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on...
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop
ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
Truck, gun stolen before officers fatally shot suspect; woman charged
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One man died, and one woman is behind bars after in an investigation that prompted officers to fire shots late Tuesday evening in St. Charles County. An officer fatally shot Sonny J. Vincent, 36, after he reportedly pointed a gun in the direction of officers following a police chase. Police arrested one woman, Amber Smith, 37, connected to the case.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
YAHOO!
Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction at county shopping center
MIDLOTHIAN — Chesterfield Police are investigating the possibility of an abduction Saturday night at a county shopping center. Witnesses told police that two males began fighting with the victim and then forced him into the backseat of a sports-utility vehicle. Police said the vehicle was gray and appeared to be either an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
abc17news.com
St. Louis man freed from prison after murder case dismissed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 28-year-old St. Louis man who spent six years in jail on a murder conviction has been freed after prosecutors dismissed the case against him. Lamont Cambell was convicted in 2016 of killing Lenny J. Gregory III, the son of a retired St. Louis police officer, in 2011. Cambell has always maintained his innocence. A judge threw out the conviction in December, ruling that Cambell’s attorney did not provide an adequate defense, and that investigators did not disclose that a key witness was having an affair with the lead homicide detective in the case. St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charges against Cambell on Thursday.
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Man dies, three others hurt in crash near St. Louis casino; driver at fault stole car
One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis.
18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff's deputy last November.
Sauget, Illinois man charged in Soulard homicide
A man from Sauget, Illinois, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.
Convicted felon going back to prison for pointing gun at people outside nightclub
A Belleville, Illinois, man was sentenced earlier this week to nearly six years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Comments / 12