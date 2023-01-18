Duke (-5.5) vs. Miami. After a heartbreaking road loss to Clemson and a week of rest, Duke will find itself challenged at every turn against a very strong Miami team. The Hurricanes have returned some key contributors from last year’s win against the Blue Devils, notably junior guard Isaiah Wong, who proved to be a thorn in Duke’s side in the 2022 regular season matchup. Furthermore, junior captain Jeremy Roach is still questionable to return, and sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes suffered a broken nose in practice, though he is expected to suit up tomorrow. This leaves the Blue Devils' backcourt incredibly weak, with freshman Tyrese Proctor the only fully healthy starting guard in the rotation. The emergence of Miami sophomore Norchad Omier, who is currently averaging 14 points per game and shooting at a 61.6% clip from the field, will further stretch Duke’s already thin backcourt defense. The Blue Devils will likely find themselves playing from behind at times and forced to put up low percentage three-pointers. With all these factors, it’s hard to see a world where Duke covers a spread as wide as this one. Given that, I’ll side with Miami this time.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO