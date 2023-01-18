Read full article on original website
Chronicle
‘Proud of our offense’: Duke men’s basketball’s attack steps up, powers Blue Devils to narrow win against Miami
Looking at this Duke team over the course of the season, it is obvious that defense has been its identity, while the offense has lagged behind. For a team of top recruits, a veteran point guard and some notable transfers, this is not what many would expect. Yet the Blue Devils have seemed to struggle to find an offensive rhythm in a majority of their contests, and when the defense has been unable to maintain its high level of play, the team has struggled.
Chronicle
HOME SWEET HOME: Roach, Filipowski lead Duke men's basketball past No. 17 Miami to stay undefeated at home
It was raining and the wind was howling on Coach K Court, but Duke avoided the eye of the storm as it eked out a win against the Hurricanes. The Blue Devils took down No. 17 Miami 68-66 Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium, continuing their home-court defense by improving their record in Durham to 10-0. Kyle Filipowski’s ninth double-double of the year (17 points, 14 rebounds) plus strong shooting from beyond the arc brought Duke ahead in the second half before sealing the deal in the last minute of a dramatic afternoon.
Chronicle
Three points: Improved shot selection, home-court advantage can push Duke men's basketball past Miami
Duke hopes to respond from its road loss at Clemson last weekend against No. 17 Miami. Before the two teams square off at 12 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil victory:. Home court advantage. Despite the Blue Devils’ turbulent away record, Duke...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball captain Jeremy Roach available to return from injury against Miami
Duke is getting its captain back: Starting guard Jeremy Roach is available to return from a three-game injury absence Saturday against No. 17 Miami, per a team release Saturday morning. Scheyer last provided an update on Roach's status during a Friday media availability, calling the Leesburg, Va., native "a game-time...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Miami
Duke (-5.5) vs. Miami. After a heartbreaking road loss to Clemson and a week of rest, Duke will find itself challenged at every turn against a very strong Miami team. The Hurricanes have returned some key contributors from last year’s win against the Blue Devils, notably junior guard Isaiah Wong, who proved to be a thorn in Duke’s side in the 2022 regular season matchup. Furthermore, junior captain Jeremy Roach is still questionable to return, and sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes suffered a broken nose in practice, though he is expected to suit up tomorrow. This leaves the Blue Devils' backcourt incredibly weak, with freshman Tyrese Proctor the only fully healthy starting guard in the rotation. The emergence of Miami sophomore Norchad Omier, who is currently averaging 14 points per game and shooting at a 61.6% clip from the field, will further stretch Duke’s already thin backcourt defense. The Blue Devils will likely find themselves playing from behind at times and forced to put up low percentage three-pointers. With all these factors, it’s hard to see a world where Duke covers a spread as wide as this one. Given that, I’ll side with Miami this time.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Miami
After a week off, Duke is back in action and in the midst of an intense game against No. 17 Miami at home. The two sides fought for pole position early, but both teams are still looking to take the lead with the game tied 38-38 at halftime. Roach returns.
Chronicle
'Throw it right back': Duke women's basketball's slow start outweighs late rally in loss at North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL—Many in the sports world have heard the saying, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” While this idea definitely has merit, starting the game off on the right foot can set an important tone for the rest of the game, and slow starts have been a theme as of late for No. 13 Duke.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Filipowski's reliable scoring, rebounding gives Duke men's basketball a shot to take down Miami
The Blue Devils return home with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Miami. Before the game, the Blue Zone looks at a player from each side who is capable of leading their team to victory:. Duke: Kyle Filipowski. Filipowski has paced the Blue Devils in points and rebounds during his freshman...
Chronicle
Take of the week: Duke women's basketball's historic defensive discipline is orchestrating a remarkable season
It is no secret that Duke is on a tear right now. The Blue Devils have not lost since late November when they played then-No. 3 UConn in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., and since that point the squad from Durham has won 11 straight games. While some stellar offensive performances from big names like sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor have received heaps of praise, an aspect of this team’s game that has perhaps gone unnoticed for much of the season has been its defense.
Chronicle
Defensive coordinator Robb Smith not returning to Duke football
Duke’s renaissance in 2022 can attribute much of its success to a revitalized defensive unit. As of Saturday morning, however, the captain of that ship will not be with the program this fall. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is not returning to head coach Mike Elko's staff for a second...
Chronicle
North Carolina holds on late to snap Duke women’s basketball’s winning streak, undefeated ACC start
CHAPEL HILL—The biggest rivalry in college basketball is back in the women’s game. The 13th-ranked Blue Devils fell to No. 17 North Carolina at Carmichael Arena 61-56 Thursday night in the first highly competitive game in the rivalry in more than three seasons. After rendering last year’s series uncompetitive from start to finish, the Tar Heels threatened to continue that trend with a 10-0 opening to this game. The Blue Devils tied the game by the mid-second quarter, and the teams traded small leads through the mid-third before North Carolina pulled off a 9-0 run to close that quarter. Though Duke came within a couple of possessions in the waning minutes multiple times, the Tar Heels kept pace to set their third-longest win streak in the last 25 years of the rivalry and hand the Blue Devils their first ACC loss this season.
Chronicle
Visiting Professor Pawan Dhingra discusses 'model minority' misconceptions, expanding Asian American studies
Author and professor Pawan Dhingra discussed expanding Asian American studies and the historical misconceptions surrounding Asians being regarded as the “model minority” at a Thursday event hosted at the Karsh Alumni Center by Duke and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dhingra is the Nannerl Keohane...
