Texas Tech sweeps Indoor Track weekly honors

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sprinters Courtney Lindsey (men’s) and Rosemary Chukwuma (women’s) earned the first Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week awards for the 2023 season.



Lindsey took first place in the 200-meter run at the Corky Classic with a personal best of 20.41 (20.48 altitude conversion). His time ranks as the fastest in the event this season in the Big 12 and the NCAA.



Chukwuma won the 60-meter with a time of 7.11 (7.13 altitude conversion) which leads the conference and the NCAA for the 2023 season. She broke her school record and became this season’s world leader in the 60-meter.

Both athletes earned their first career honor after NCAA-leading performances.

(The Big 12 Conference contributed to this report.)



