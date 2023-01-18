Read full article on original website
NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
DeKalb County to open warming centers Jan. 20, 23
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County will open the following warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 23, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
RCPS sets pre-K lottery registration Feb. 1-28
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Registration to be entered in the lottery for Georgia Pre-K in Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) for the 2023-2024 school year is open online February 1-28, 2023. No paperwork is required to register for the RCPS Pre-K lottery. The link for Pre-K lottery registration and more information is available atwww.rockdaleschools.org/prek.
Telephones are up and running again at Rockdale County government offices
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Telephone issues concerning Rockdale County Government offices have been resolved, county officials stated in an advisory at 2:42 p.m. today (Jan. 20). County government had been experiencing sporadic telephone service issues due to a fiber cut. The disruption impacted incoming and outgoing telephone calls. The county stated...
2 Gwinnett County men charged with murder after 52-year-old man dies from beating
GWINNETT COUNTY – The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Bryan Alvarado, 21, and Yelson Alvarado, 23, both of Duluth, in connection with the beating death of Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, Atlanta. The suspects were charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Robbery, and False Imprisonment after Villalba died from injuries on Jan. 14 from the December 2022 attack by the two men.
