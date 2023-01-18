Singles, get ready to shake off your relationship woes at a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up coming to the West Loop next month. Bad Blood, a breakup bar named after the eponymous single from the singer’s album 1989, will launch February 3 at Electric Garden (324 S Racine Avenue) and run through February 26. Swift's songwriting has famously been inspired by her own personal heartbreaks and Bucket Listers, the organization behind the event, is billing the pop-up as the perfect place for Anti-Valentine’s Day festivities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO