How to see the green comet in Chicago

Get ready stargazers, a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon is about to occur! A recently-discovered green comet will pass through the sky for the first time in 50,000 years and may be visible to the naked eye under the right conditions. Read on for details on how to watch this rare astronomical event.
A Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar is headed to the West Loop

Singles, get ready to shake off your relationship woes at a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up coming to the West Loop next month. Bad Blood, a breakup bar named after the eponymous single from the singer’s album 1989, will launch February 3 at Electric Garden (324 S Racine Avenue) and run through February 26. Swift's songwriting has famously been inspired by her own personal heartbreaks and Bucket Listers, the organization behind the event, is billing the pop-up as the perfect place for Anti-Valentine’s Day festivities.
