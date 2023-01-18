ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Illinois abortion provider not deterred by violent extremists targeting Planned Parenthood locations

By Sarah Schulte via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EV9fD_0kJMyj5D00

Peoria's Planned Parenthood Health Center will be closed for months after it was vandalized with a fire accelerant.

The violence does not come as a surprise to abortion provider Mary Bowman. The nurse practitioner worked at Planned Parenthood's Edgewater clinic when the building's windows were shot out multiple times in 2021.

"It pretty scary to get to your place of work and see that kind of attack on it," Bowman said.

Fortunately, no one was inside the Edgewater or Peoria clinics when they were vandalized.

The violence in Peoria came two days after Governor JB Pritzker signed into law a new abortion bill protecting out of state patients and providers . Following last Friday's signing ceremony, Planned Parenthood Illinois President and CEO, Jennifer Welch, voiced her concerns about violence.

RELATED: Illinois braces for influx of women seeking abortions as neighboring states move to ban it

"It's important to recognize that our opposition has increased the harassment and violence at our health centers from Planned Parenthood Illinois," Welch said.

Illinois Right to Life said it does not condone violence at clinics.

"Abortion itself is an act of violence," said Mary Kate Zander, executive director of Illinois Right to Life. "I don't believe that we could stand against abortion and simultaneously condone an act of violence against an abortion clinic."

The attack against the Peoria Health Center also does not come as a shock to Illinois State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, (D) Rogers Park. As a sponsor of the state's new abortion law, Cassidy said there may be more lawmakers can do to secure clinics.

RELATED: Illinois abortion providers see more patients from out of state post-Roe

"We are looking at what Illinois can do behind the federal law protecting clinic entrances, what steps we can take if there is another layer of protection," Cassidy said,

However, Cassidy is not worried Illinois is at much higher risk for violence because it has become a safe haven for abortions.

Bowman said she is determined to not let violent extremists stop from being an abortion provider.

"For me, I've never been afraid, I've always felt it was worth the risk because abortion is such a necessary service," she said.

Bowman said the best way to protect clinics and providers is more community support for abortion rights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes dialogue expands into homeless crisis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday night meeting including discussions about property management group Darwin Homes vacating occupied rental properties, evolved into a greater discussion about Peoria’s homeless crisis. Peoria city officials, tenants, landlords, and activists gathered at the Peoria Police Resource Center and all agreed more needs to...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court

PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria ideal for anti-violence initiative, according to findings

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Stopping violence from the inside. That’s what one group believes Peoria is ready for, with new methods intended to reduce the bloodshed. Over the past few months, anti-violence group Cure Violence Global has held presentations informing the public of their strategies, called ‘Cure Violence 101′. Their concepts revolve around the idea that violence is a disease, but that the danger is within reach through their approach. To eliminate the proble, the approach is three-fold: Detect and interrupt potentially violent conflicts, identify and change behaviors of people at highest risk, and mobilize the community to change norms, according to the official CVG website.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial

A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal zoning board endorses permit for 2nd cannabis store

Normal’s Zoning Board of Appeals is recommending that a special-use permit be granted to what would be the town’s second cannabis dispensary. High Haven would be located at 106 Mall Drive, near Veterans Parkway and College Avenue in Normal in the current Mandarin Garden restaurant building. The four...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peorians to receive permanent vote by mail applications

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Registered voters in Peoria County will soon have the option to vote by mail in all elections moving forward, as the applications are set to be sent out next week. The Peoria County Election Commission announced Friday that permanent vote by mail applications will...
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Police launch tip411 anonymous tip system

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is announcing the launch of tip411 in the city, an anonymous system to text tips to police. The internet-based system, from Citizen Observer, “enables the public to share important public safety information anonymously with the department by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington,” according to a release.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
PRINCEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents

Some long-term care residents in western Illinois have little or no outside support when it comes to someone explaining and defending their healthcare rights. Volunteer advocates, known as ombudsman, advocate for the healthcare rights of those residents. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a free informational workshop for caring individuals who are interested in this critical, and rewarding, volunteer opportunity.
MACOMB, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison

A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police searching for A/C thief

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
bloomingtonil.gov

Media Release- Lights On- 1-18-22

Bloomington, IL - On Tuesday, 11/17/2023, Country Financial agents, City of Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, CEO of Lights On! Don Samuel, Manager of the Bloomington Walmart Michael Holleman, local community members, and members of the Bloomington Police Department were present for a press conference to unveil the Lights On! program in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy