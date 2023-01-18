Read full article on original website
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
fox5dc.com
Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police. The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
'I just started to bleed out' | Independent taxi drivers in Langley Park are being targeted by armed robbers
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Three suspects have been arrested by Prince George's County Police following a series of armed robberies targeting independent taxi drivers in Langley Park, Maryland. Omar Hernandez, 20, and Jose Linares-Hernandez, 20, have been linked to five of the armed robberies. Investigators say the incidents occurred...
mocoshow.com
Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
Man accused of serial shoplifting arrested after car chase in Stafford County
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents and a car chase with Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies just outside of Aquia Harbour.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
mocoshow.com
Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
Police recover body believed to be missing Woodbridge man; 2 suspects arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in the case of the Woodbridge man who has been missing since December, and investigators believe they've recovered the man's body, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday night. Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022....
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
