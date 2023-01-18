ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
BETHESDA, MD

