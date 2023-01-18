ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Hearing scrutinizes Hawley-Creedmoor campus swap

Henderson Daily Dispatch
CREEDMOOR — Some participants in a public hearing on the future of schools in southern Granville County urged the county school board to reopen the idea of merging the two high schools in that area, instead of converting an elementary school into a middle school.

Tuesday’s school board hearing focused on a proposal to “close” Creedmoor Elementary School — in reality, reassign its students to other schools — and make the campus the new home of the programs now based at G.C. Hawley Middle School.

