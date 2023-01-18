ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest

Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Local legislators comment on YMCA and transgender inclusion law

SANTEE (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself and a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted...
SANTEE, CA
Coast News

Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego...
DEL MAR, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
VISTA, CA
daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
CHULA VISTA, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California

Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy