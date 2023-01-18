Read full article on original website
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
Peter Cruz, 84, Named Oceanside’s 2023 Senior Volunteer of the Year
Lots of seniors are making a difference like Peter Cruz of Oceanside. He was recently selected as the city of Oceanside’s 2023 Senior Volunteer of the Year. The award was announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 at a luncheon at Oceanside’s Country Club Senior Center, where Cruz was presented a plaque by Mayor Sanchez while she proclaimed it to be “Peter Cruz Day.”
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest
Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
kusi.com
Former anchor Dave Scott gives updates on musical retirement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Alumni Dave Scott took his retirement some years ago and dove into a musical adventure. Now, he plays the trombone accross San Diego County. Dave Scott joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard with details of his career after KUSI.
northcountydailystar.com
Invitation to Vista’s 60th Anniversary Kick-Off Event!
Please join the City Council at a reception to kick-off the City of Vista’s 60th Anniversary Year!
kusi.com
Local legislators comment on YMCA and transgender inclusion law
SANTEE (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself and a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted...
Rep. Levin Announces $1M for Workforce Training Program at MiraCosta College
Rep. Mike Levin held a press conference Friday with MiraCosta College officials, students and employers to announce new funding for the college’s Technology Career Institute’s accelerated skills-based training programs. The $1 million investment will create hands-on training courses to prepare students for jobs in high-skilled occupations such as...
Coast News
Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego...
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
Deli Belly Opening Soon In San Marcos
East County Sandwich Shop Planning Fifth Location
Jerry’s Street Churros Unveils Their First Location in Oceanside
Jerry’s Street Churros houses a collection of sweets
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
kusi.com
Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
Mama’s Bakery In North Park to Relocate This Spring
Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery Setting Up New Digs Just Steps from Original Location
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California
Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
