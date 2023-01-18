Read full article on original website
SBA Administrator Guzman: New Census Data Shows Record Pace of Small Business Applications Has Continued Under Biden-Harris Administration
WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement in response to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau:. “This new Census data shows the...
Mississippi effort to increase fees for guides, outfitters continues
Mississippi’s House of Representatives voted to send a bill to increase the fees for guides and outfitters to the senate Friday. House Bill 517 was first introduced on January 13 and was included in a committee report Wednesday. Senate Bill 2534 would also provide further regulations for guides if passed.
Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications
Governor Tate Reeves has announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state. The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation. ...
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
AARP Mississippi accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant applications
AARP Mississippi invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods, and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned.
Judge allows company that left more than 1,000 Mississippi workers without job to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A federal judge has allowed the furniture company that shut down its operations in November and left more than a thousand Mississippi workers without a job file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Selene Maddox ruled Wednesday after hearing testimony a...
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped
Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches
This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
Mississippi lottery ticket worth $4 million still not claimed
Have you bought a lottery ticket in Mississippi recently? If so, take another look at it. According to this Mississippi Lottery press release, someone not only hit five of the “white ball” (but not the gold “Mega Ball”) numbers, they had the good fortune to pay $1 extra for the “Megaplier.”
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
