Mississippi State

mageenews.com

SBA Administrator Guzman: New Census Data Shows Record Pace of Small Business Applications Has Continued Under Biden-Harris Administration

WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement in response to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau:. “This new Census data shows the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications

Governor Tate Reeves has announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state. The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

AARP Mississippi accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant applications

AARP Mississippi invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods, and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

House bill could aid food pantries across Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cupboard isn’t bare at the Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, but there’s a lot of space on the shelves where food should be. “Our cost of living has gone up, our groceries have gone up,” said James Pennington, executive director at Back Bay Mission. “Much of the food we purchase comes out of our own resources. Right now, our food pantry manager is out buying groceries. Food banks, and ours in particular, are seeing an increase in the number of individuals accessing the food bank, especially families.”
BILOXI, MS
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped

Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches

This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

