BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cupboard isn’t bare at the Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, but there’s a lot of space on the shelves where food should be. “Our cost of living has gone up, our groceries have gone up,” said James Pennington, executive director at Back Bay Mission. “Much of the food we purchase comes out of our own resources. Right now, our food pantry manager is out buying groceries. Food banks, and ours in particular, are seeing an increase in the number of individuals accessing the food bank, especially families.”

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO