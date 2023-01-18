ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Alaska House majority forms to the right of the Senate’s

The Alaska Legislature wrapped up its first week of the session Friday. Despite uncertainty going in, both chambers have elected leaders and determined their committee assignments. Alaska Public Media statewide affairs reporter Kavitha George was in Juneau this week and spoke to host Casey Grove about what the last few days have been like in the Capitol.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Complaint says thousands going hungry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of turmoil amid a backlog of food stamp applications, the Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Assistance now has another issue on its hands. On Friday, 10 Alaskans filed a class-action lawsuit in the Alaska Superior Court against Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg, claiming...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down

Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics

The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
ALASKA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Delta Discovery

Budget process begins with protecting PFD, public services

Few would consider it a holiday tradition, but the Dec. 15 deadline to present a budget is just as predictable as the coming of Christmas or New Year’s Eve. As required by statute, I introduced my preliminary budget for the next fiscal year as the first step in a process that will require input from a new Legislature and the people of Alaska that we all represent.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska’s Income Tax Premium

Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
ALASKA STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator

NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska’s small glaciers are on their way out

Glaciers worldwide are withering. Half of them will disappear by the end of this century, and much of the ice lost will vanish from mountains in Alaska, scientists say. Authors of a recent cover story in the journal Science used high-performance computers to predict the fates of 215,547 glaciers on Earth. They excluded the great ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy