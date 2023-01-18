Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska House majority forms to the right of the Senate’s
The Alaska Legislature wrapped up its first week of the session Friday. Despite uncertainty going in, both chambers have elected leaders and determined their committee assignments. Alaska Public Media statewide affairs reporter Kavitha George was in Juneau this week and spoke to host Casey Grove about what the last few days have been like in the Capitol.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Comparing actions to words – Is Governor Dunleavy really serious about protecting the PFD
In his December news conference announcing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) sounded as if he was “all in” on protecting the statutory Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). ‘During this last campaign season, I had countless people come to me, some in tears to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Complaint says thousands going hungry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of turmoil amid a backlog of food stamp applications, the Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Assistance now has another issue on its hands. On Friday, 10 Alaskans filed a class-action lawsuit in the Alaska Superior Court against Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg, claiming...
alaskafish.news
A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down
Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
Delta Discovery
Budget process begins with protecting PFD, public services
Few would consider it a holiday tradition, but the Dec. 15 deadline to present a budget is just as predictable as the coming of Christmas or New Year’s Eve. As required by statute, I introduced my preliminary budget for the next fiscal year as the first step in a process that will require input from a new Legislature and the people of Alaska that we all represent.
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. “It feels like a family member has come home”. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to Revels, a person...
Delta Discovery
Alaska’s Income Tax Premium
Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
alaskapublic.org
Matanuska ferry’s uncertain future complicates Southeast Alaskans’ Canada trips
Mary Lynne Dahl and her husband Jim love to ski in Smithers, British Columbia. “We’ve done over 160 trips. So we’ve been doing it for about 20 years,” she told KRBD by phone. The Ketchikan couple usually spends two or three weeks at their cabin in Smithers....
mixfmalaska.com
Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator
NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s small glaciers are on their way out
Glaciers worldwide are withering. Half of them will disappear by the end of this century, and much of the ice lost will vanish from mountains in Alaska, scientists say. Authors of a recent cover story in the journal Science used high-performance computers to predict the fates of 215,547 glaciers on Earth. They excluded the great ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica.
