KPVI Newschannel 6
Coosa County eligible for FEMA assistance
With the EF-2 and EF-3 tornado damage in surrounding areas, FEMA announced assistance for Coosa County. According to a press release, FEMA assistance eligibility was declared for Coosa County on Jan. 20. Elmore and Hale County were also included for eligibility. The FEMA assistance is for individual assistance, which can...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benton before the buzzer: Wildcats storm back to beat Chilton County
With 11 seconds to go in the game, Corri Milliner ducked his shoulder. He drove towards the rim, meeting the big bodies of the Chilton County defenders. He stepped back, surveyed. As if the Red Sea itself was parting, the defenders split and gave Milliner an outlet pass to the streaking Gabe Benton along the baseline. Benton went up, and laid his shot in.
