With 11 seconds to go in the game, Corri Milliner ducked his shoulder. He drove towards the rim, meeting the big bodies of the Chilton County defenders. He stepped back, surveyed. As if the Red Sea itself was parting, the defenders split and gave Milliner an outlet pass to the streaking Gabe Benton along the baseline. Benton went up, and laid his shot in.

CLANTON, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO