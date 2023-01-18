Read full article on original website
Two years later: Family of TPD Officer Brandon Stalker remembers his life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks two years since Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during an armed standoff in central Toledo. At a Wednesday evening candlelight vigil across the street from Washington Junior High in west Toledo, dozens of family, friends and loved ones affected by Stalker's death in the line of duty gathered to honor him with blue glowsticks and a deep appreciation for who the 24-year-old police officer was and what he valued.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016
TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
19-year-old arrested, charged with killing two in stolen vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with a second degree felony after police say he stole a car and caused a crash in November that killed two people. Police claim Khrishawyn Jaynes was operating a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger on Nov. 28, travelling 66 mph...
1 dead, 3 injured in "senseless" joyriding crash on Detroit's east side
In a Saturday afternoon update, Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that four young people were joyriding, speeding recklessly through the city in a Dodge Durango, when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
WTOL-TV
UToledo partners with Justice for Sierah to raise money for self-defense program
Sierah Joughin was a student at the University of Toledo when she was murdered in 2016. A fundraiser was held at Saturday's women's basketball game.
13abc.com
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
fox2detroit.com
Family believes someone stole ring from woman's finger at nursing home
A week after a 92-year-old woman moved into a Monroe County nursing home, her wedding ring she has worn for 50 years disappeared from her finger. Her family believes it was stolen off her hand.
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
fox2detroit.com
Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring. "My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.
UPMATTERS
Suspect arrested after using several knives during a ‘hostage situation’ at a Wisconsin home
ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 20-year-old man after he jumped from a second-story window after allegedly holding several victims hostage at knifepoint. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the incident began around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received...
13abc.com
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
13abc.com
Missing Henry County child found safe
1-3" of light snow possible Sunday, with another snowy system to watch for the midweek. Dan Smith has the latest.
