TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks two years since Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during an armed standoff in central Toledo. At a Wednesday evening candlelight vigil across the street from Washington Junior High in west Toledo, dozens of family, friends and loved ones affected by Stalker's death in the line of duty gathered to honor him with blue glowsticks and a deep appreciation for who the 24-year-old police officer was and what he valued.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO