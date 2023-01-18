ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two years later: Family of TPD Officer Brandon Stalker remembers his life

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks two years since Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during an armed standoff in central Toledo. At a Wednesday evening candlelight vigil across the street from Washington Junior High in west Toledo, dozens of family, friends and loved ones affected by Stalker's death in the line of duty gathered to honor him with blue glowsticks and a deep appreciation for who the 24-year-old police officer was and what he valued.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023

Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
