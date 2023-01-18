Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared an estimated 138 people are living in Camp Hope as of Thursday, down from nearly 200 in mid-December. WSDOT also counted a decline in tents, RVs, and vehicles.
KHQ Right Now
Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
KHQ Right Now
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
KHQ Right Now
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
KHQ Right Now
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. - The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
KHQ Right Now
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
KHQ Right Now
'She's a special one': Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. - There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke works...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner lifts Mead girls over University; Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated in league
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 61, University 47: Teryn Gardner scored 24 points and the Panthers (10-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (7-8, 2-3). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 21 points. Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 42: Patience Grey scored 14...
KHQ Right Now
Hot-shooting Eastern Washington beats Northern Colorado 83-75, stays undefeated in Big Sky play
GREELEY, Colo. – Powered by a career-high 23 points from sophomore Ethan Price, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat the Northern Colorado Bears 83-75 on Thursday night . The Eagles’ victory avenged a loss to the Bears in last season’s Big Sky Tournament and improved their record...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga’s defense had hands full in 99-90 win over Pacific
On paper, this was supposed to be perhaps the easiest two-game week on Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference schedule. On the court, it turned out to be a 1-1 week with an upset loss to Loyola Marymount at home Thursday and a hard-fought 99-90 victory over Pacific on the road Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga rewind: LMU gets physical with Zags at the rim, on the boards
So many streaks kaput, including one that stretched over three decades. So many items on the to-do list, led by rebounding and defense. There were no attempts to sugarcoat it, no excuses available or offered as No. 6 Gonzaga processed a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
KHQ Right Now
Drew Timme scored 24 of career-high 38 points in second half, leads No. 6 Gonzaga to 99-90 win at Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Often times this season, Gonzaga has been able to lean on its high-powered offense to mask the Bulldogs’ inconsistent, unpredictable defense. Drew Timme took those duties on single-handedly on Saturday against Pacific. The senior forward posted a career-high 38 points to help the sixth-ranked Zags...
